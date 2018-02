BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Sees FY 2018 Revenue Between $23.42 Bln To $23.72 Bln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $23.42 BILLION TO $23.72 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $23.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE OF $10.68 TO $10.88

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 4 PERCENT AND 5 PERCENT: CONF CALL

* SAYS ASSUMING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS A $300 MILLION REVENUE TAILWIND FOR 2018: CONF CALL

* SAYS EXPECTS ACQUISITIONS COMPLETED IN 2017 WILL CONTRIBUTE 7 PERCENT TO ITS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018: CONF CALL

* SAYS ASSUMING NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $700 MILLION TO $730 MILLION FOR 2018: CONF CALL

* CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PAY ATTENTION TO THREAT TO ITS BUSINESS FROM AMAZON; SAYS FEELS GOOD ABOUT CO‘S COMPETITIVE POSITION Further company coverage: