BRIEF-Thermo Fisher To Invest $50 Mln Due to Benefit Of Tax Reform Legislation In U.S.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - TO MAKE ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS OF $50 MILLION AS RESULT OF BENEFIT OF FEDERAL TAX REFORM LEGISLATION IN U.S.

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - INVESTMENTS INCLUDE $34 MILLION FOR ONE-TIME BONUS OF $500 TO BE PAID TO ELIGIBLE NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - INVESTMENTS ALSO INCLUDE $16 MILLION TO ACCELERATE KEY BREAKTHROUGH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, AND OTHER THINGS