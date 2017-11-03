FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thermon Group Holdings, Thermon Holding Corp, Thermon Canada, entered into credit agreement on Oct 30
BRIEF-Thermon Group Holdings, Thermon Holding Corp, Thermon Canada, entered into credit agreement on Oct 30

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc:

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc says on Oct 30, co, Thermon Holding Corp, Thermon Canada, entered into a credit agreement - sec filing‍​

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍under terms of credit agreement parties entered into a secured revolving credit facility, a secured term loan B facility​

* Thermon Group - secured revolving credit facility provides $60.0 million 5-year revolving credit facility

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍term loan facility provides for a USD $250.0 million seven-year term loan b​

* Thermon group holdings inc -revolving credit facility terminates on October 28, 2022 and term loan facility matures on October 30, 2024‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2AguODY) Further company coverage:

