BRIEF-Thermon Group says Q2 EPS and adjusted EPS are both $0.15

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc-

* Thermon reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - Q2 revenue $61.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $65 million

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍backlog of $121.1 million at quarter-end versus. $85.7 million​

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍expect inorganic revenue contribution of approximately $38 million to $41 million for remainder of fiscal 2018​

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - ‍maintain our full year fiscal 2018 organic revenue guidance of low to mid single-digit decline as compared to fiscal 2017​

* FY2018 revenue view $250.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍orders of $72.6 million, a 23% increase compared to Q2 2017​

* Thermon Group Holdings - ‍fully diluted GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS for quarter are both $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S