2 天内
BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in Blackrock Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月11日 / 晚上8点43分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in Blackrock Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC:

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.6 million shares in Blackrock Inc - SEC filing‍​

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Humana Inc by 19 percent to 750,000 shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.6 million shares in Vulcan Materials Co

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.3 million shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2vuoSoV) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv) Further company coverage:

