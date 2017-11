BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd announces board changes

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd announces board changes

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - ‍john Berger, chairman of board of directors, will be stepping down from board effective December 22​

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - ‍steven Fass, currently on board, will succeed berger as interim chairman as of December 22​

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - ‍robert Bredahl, currently president and chief executive officer, will replace Berger on board as of December 22​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: