FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点33分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of co(USA) - SEC Filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd says ‍effective as of aug 3, j. Robert Bredahl appointed as ceo of Third Point Reinsurance (Usa) Ltd​ - SEC Filing

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd- ‍Bredahl to continue to serve as president, ceo of company but will no longer be ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd​

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - ‍effective as of Aug 3, John Berger stepped down as ceo of third point re usa

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd-‍effective as of Aug 3, Daniel Malloy promoted to ceo of Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd​ Source text: (bit.ly/2umT440) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below