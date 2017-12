Dec 19 (Reuters) - THL Credit Inc:

* THL CREDIT AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

* THL CREDIT INC - REVOLVING FACILITY‘S AVAILABILITY PERIOD EXTENDED FROM AUG 2019 TO DEC 2021

* THL CREDIT INC - COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY HAVE ALSO BEEN REDUCED TO $275.0 MILLION FROM $303.5 MILLION

* THL CREDIT INC - EXISTING $75 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS BEEN REFINANCED INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: