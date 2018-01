Jan 29 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp:

* THOMSON REUTERS CONFIRMS ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH BLACKSTONE REGARDING FINANCIAL & RISK (F&R) BUSINESS

* THOMSON REUTERS - ‍F&R BUSINESS PROVIDES A BROAD AND ROBUST RANGE OF OFFERINGS TO FINANCIAL MARKETS PROFESSIONALS, WITH $6.1 BILLION IN REVENUES IN 2016​

* SAYS ‍DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THOMSON REUTERS AND BLACKSTONE MAY OR MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT​