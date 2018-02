Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp:

* THOMSON REUTERS STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT AND CEO JIM SMITH

* THOMSON REUTERS SAYS CEO JIM SMITH WAS TAKEN TO A TORONTO HOSPITAL ON MONDAY AFTER FEELING UNWELL

* THOMSON REUTERS SAYS IN CEO JIM SMITH‘S ABSENCE, CFO STEPHANE BELLO WILL OVERSEE SMITH‘S RESPONSIBILITIES ALONGSIDE HIS OWN

* THOMSON REUTERS CORP SAYS CEO JIM SMITH REMAINS IN HOSPITAL, UNDER OBSERVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: