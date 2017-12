BRIEF-Thor Explorations Announces Granting Of 4 New Licences In Nigeria

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thor Explorations Ltd:

* THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. ANNOUNCES THE GRANTING OF 4 NEW LICENCES IN NIGERIA AND NEW PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD - CO TO ISSUE UP TO 25 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $0.17 PER COMMON SHARE IN NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* THOR - TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SEGILOLA GOLD PROJECT, CONTINUE ACTIVITIES ON SEGILOLA MINING, EXPLORATION LICENSES, FURTHER DRILLING AT MAKOSA PROSPECT

* THOR - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS FOR PRELIMINARY EXPLORATION ON NEW LICENSES IN NIGERIA