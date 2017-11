Nov 13 (Reuters) - ThreatQuotient

* ThreatQuotient announces $30m in new financing

* ‍ThreatQuotient - completed a series C round, securing $30 million in new financing led by Adams Street Partners​

* ‍ThreatQuotient - Cisco Investments and NTT Docomo Ventures join existing investor, growth capital partner Silicon Valley Bank​ Source text for Eikon: