BRIEF-Threshold Pharma says first patient dosed in clinical trial of evofosfamide, ipilimumab

June 13 (Reuters) - Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in immunotherapy clinical trial of evofosfamide and ipilimumab

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate effect of ipilimumab and evofosfamide (TH-302) in advanced solid tumors​

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍immune-related response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (irrecist) response rate is primary endpoint​