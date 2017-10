Oct 20 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* CASH AND INVESTMENTS €113.4 MILLION AS OF END OF SEPT. 2017 VERSUS €65.1 MILLION AT END OF JUNE 2017‍​

* ANNOUNCES NOVARTIS WILL INVEST €10 MILLION IN THROMBOGENICS CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)