Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thurgauer Kantonalbank:

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 129.4 MILLION EXCEEDS THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE BY 2.8 PERCENT

* DIVIDEND UNCHANGED

* EXPECTS A LOWER OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 THAN IN 2017