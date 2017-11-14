FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure reports qtrly loss per share C$0.00‍​
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点21分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure reports qtrly loss per share C$0.00‍​

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd announces third quarter 2017 results and operational update

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - qtrly total revenues C‍$53 million versus C$27 million​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - qtrly loss per share C$0.00‍​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd- ‍remains on-time and on-budget on previously announced 2017 capital program​

* Tidewater - ‍capital costs for Pipestone Montney Sour gas plant expected to be about $210 million with expected in service date of mid-2019​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍plans to exit 2017 with annualized run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $80 million​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍focused on delivering approximately 20% annualized EBITDA per share growth over next 24 months​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍“Q3 saw continued volatility in AECO gas price, restrictions on TransCanada pipelines Canadian mainline​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

