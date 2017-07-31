FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 下午3点31分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Tidewater says completes restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater successfully completes financial restructuring and emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Company and its affiliated chapter 11 debtors have emerged from bankruptcy after successfully completing its reorganization​

* Through plan, Tidewater eliminated approximately $1.6 billion in principal of outstanding debt​

* Estimates that interest and operating lease expenses will be reduced by approximately $73 million annually​

* New common stock has been approved for listing on new york stock exchange under same nyse ticker symbol "TDW"​

* Will explore listing new creditor warrants on an exchange, subject to approval by its board of directors​

* Jeffrey M. Platt, company's president and chief executive officer, to contine as a director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below