July 13 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* Tiffany & co. names Alessandro Bogliolo chief executive officer

* Tiffany & co - ‍Bogliolo has been CEO of Diesel Spa, a global apparel and accessories company based in Breganze, Italy, since 2013​

* Tiffany & co - Bogliolo expected to assume role by October 2; upon joining company he will also join board of directors