Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tigenix Nv:

* ‍TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 14 OF LAW OF MAY 2, 2007​‍

* ON JANUARY 16, 2018, TIGENIX RECEIVED A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION FROM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO​

* ‍FOLLOWING DISPOSAL OF VOTING SECURITIES ON JAN 9 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HOLDS 1.2 MILLION VOTING RIGHTS IN CO ​