FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 小时前
BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts stake in Amazon.com, Alphabet
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜暂时推迟袭击关岛计划 韩国称将尽一切手段阻止战争
半岛局势
朝鲜暂时推迟袭击关岛计划 韩国称将尽一切手段阻止战争
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
《特别报导》俄罗斯对委内瑞拉的如意算盘：以贷款换石油资产
深度分析
《特别报导》俄罗斯对委内瑞拉的如意算盘：以贷款换石油资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上7点54分 / 9 小时前

BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts stake in Amazon.com, Alphabet

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management :

* Cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc by 8.1 percent to 1.2 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 8.6 percent to 4.3 million ads - sec filing‍​

* Cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 23.9 percent to 1.9 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 70.9 percent to 35,715 shares of class c capital stock‍​ - sec filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017- sec filing‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below