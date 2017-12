Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc:

* TILLY‘S, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.5 PERCENT

* Q3 SALES ROSE 0.5 PERCENT TO $152.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ NET INCOME WAS $8.8 MILLION, OR $0.30 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* SEES ITS Q4 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BY A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE​

* - ‍ EXPECTS ITS Q4 INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.22 TO $0.26​

* - ‍ EXPECTS ITS Q4 INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.22 TO $0.26​

* SEES Q4 ‍OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $10.5 MILLION TO $13.0 MILLION​