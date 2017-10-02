FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time announces launch of senior notes offering
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月2日 / 中午11点50分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Time announces launch of senior notes offering

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time Inc announces launch of senior notes offering

* Time Inc - ‍launched a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes​

* Time Inc - to use proceeds from offering, cash on hand to repay about $200 million of outstanding borrowings under co’s senior secured term loan facility​

* Time - to use net proceeds from offering, cash on hand to reduce by about $100.0 million principal amount of term loan facility, 5.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

