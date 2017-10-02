BRIEF-Time announces launch of senior notes offering

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time Inc announces launch of senior notes offering

* Time Inc - ‍launched a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes​

* Time Inc - to use proceeds from offering, cash on hand to repay about $200 million of outstanding borrowings under co’s senior secured term loan facility​

* Time - to use net proceeds from offering, cash on hand to reduce by about $100.0 million principal amount of term loan facility, 5.75% senior notes due 2022