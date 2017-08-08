FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time Inc reports Q2 loss per share $0.44
2017年8月8日 / 上午10点26分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Time Inc reports Q2 loss per share $0.44

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* Time Inc announces strategic transformation program and reports second quarter 2017 results

* Time Inc - ‍strategic transformation program has already targeted more than $400 million of run-rate cost savings​

* Time Inc - ‍management projects a minimum range of $500 million to $600 million of adjusted OIBDA within 3 to 4 years​

* time inc - ‍Q2 operating loss of $38 million principally due to goodwill impairment and restructuring and severance charges​

* Time Inc announces strategic transformation program and reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to $694 million

* Management reaffirms 2017 outlook for adjusted OIBDA

* Time Inc - ‍Q2 adjusted OIBDA of $88 million; roughly flat year-over-year​

* Revenues continued to be impacted by disruption through first half of 2017

* Time Inc qtrly loss per share $0.44; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $703.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

