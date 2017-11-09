FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.14​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 中午11点32分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Time Inc reports qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.14​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Time Inc:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $679 million

* Management reaffirms 2017 outlook for adjusted OIBDA​

* Qtrly ‍diluted EPS $0.14​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.36​

* Expect revenue derived from digital and brand extensions and other sources to reach approximately $1 billion in 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $693.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restructuring and severance costs $26 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Advertising revenues decreased $48 million, or 12 percent, in Q3 of 2017 from year-earlier quarter to $369 million​

* ‍U.S. dollar relative to British pound did not have a significant impact on advertising revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

