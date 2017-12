Dec 22 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc:

* ON DEC 4, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $2.0 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY - SEC FILING

* BORROWED $2.0 BILLION UNDER ITS TERM FACILITY TO FUND PURCHASE OF DEBENTURES UNDER SOME OFFERS

* BORROWINGS UNDER TERM FACILITY OF UP TO $2.0 BILLION MAY BE MADE DURING AVAILABILITY PERIOD THAT WILL TERMINATE ON DEC 29 Source text: (bit.ly/2BmVWkK)