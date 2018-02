BRIEF-Time Warner Provides 2018 Full-Year Business Outlook

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc:

* TIME WARNER INC. PROVIDES 2018 FULL-YEAR BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS ITS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO INCREASE IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGITS, BASED ON CURRENT FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS TURNER‘S 2018 FULL-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES TO INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* TIME WARNER INC - ANTICIPATES HOME BOX OFFICE‘S 2018 FULL-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES TO INCREASE AT A SIMILAR RATE AS IN 2017

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS WARNER BROS.’ FULL-YEAR OPERATING INCOME TO INCREASE IN 2018

* TIME WARNER INC - IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS WARNER BROS.’ OPERATING INCOME TO DECLINE BY A DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* TIME WARNER - EXPECTS HOME BOX OFFICE‘S SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE GROWTH IN Q1 OF 2018 TO INCREASE AT A RATE SIMILAR TO EXPECTATION FOR FULL YEAR IN 2018

* TIME WARNER INC - ANTICIPATES TURNER‘S OPERATING INCOME GROWTH RATE IN 2018 WILL INCREASE COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS HOME BOX OFFICE‘S OPERATING INCOME TO DECLINE IN Q1.

* TIME WARNER INC - FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TURNER‘S PROGRAMMING COSTS AND TOTAL EXPENSES TO MODERATE COMPARED TO 2017

* TIME WARNER - SCATTER PRICING FOR ADVERTISING SALES AT TURNER‘S DOMESTIC ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS HAS INCREASED HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS IN Q1 TO DATE

* TIME WARNER - ANTICIPATES TURNER‘S TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUE WILL INCREASE IN HIGH SINGLE- TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS IN Q1

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS CONTENT AND OTHER REVENUES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2018 FOR HOME BOX OFFICE

* TIME WARNER INC - ANTICIPATES HOME BOX OFFICE Y-O-Y GROWTH IN TOTAL EXPENSES TO BE HIGHER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SECOND HALF OF 2018

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL EXPENSE GROWTH AT HOME BOX OFFICE TO MODERATE COMPARED TO 2017

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS ITS OPERATING INCOME TO INCREASE AT A “HEALTHY” RATE IN 2018 FOR HOME BOX OFFICE

* TIME WARNER - EXPECT TURNER‘S TOTAL Q1 ADVERTISING REVENUE TO RISE DUE TO ABOUT 5 PERCENT POINT BENEFIT FROM AIRING FINAL FOUR GAMES OF NCAA TOURNAMENT IN Q1

* TIME WARNER INC - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE ABOUT $190 MILLION EXPENSES FROM JAN TO DEC, RELATED TO SPECIAL RETENTION RSUS AND CASH RETENTION AWARDS