Oct 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time warner inc. Reaffirms 2017 full-year business outlook

* Time warner - ‍continues to expect 2017 full-year adjusted operating income to increase in high single-digits, based on current foreign exchange rates​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: