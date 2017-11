BRIEF-Timkensteel, United Steelworkers reach another tentative agreement for new 4-year contract

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp

* Timkensteel, United Steelworkers reach another tentative agreement for new four-year contract

* Timkensteel Corp - ‍union will set and announce date for its membership to vote on tentative agreement​

* Timkensteel Corp - ‍tentative agreement provides increases to permanent base wages every year, a signing bonus if ratified, among others​