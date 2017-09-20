FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 上午10点40分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Tintri says board approved restructuring, reduction in force plan of a little more than 10 pct of co's global workforce

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tintri Inc

* Tintri - on September 18, 2017, board approved restructuring, reduction in force plan of a little more than 10 percent of co’s global workforce - SEC filing

* Tintri Inc - ‍company estimates it will incur approximately $1.6 million to $1.8 million of cash expenditures in connection with restructuring​

* Tintri Inc - co expects to substantially complete restructuring in its Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Tintri Inc - ‍company expects to recognize most of these pre-tax restructuring charges in Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Tintri Inc - ‍total restructuring expenses are estimated at $0.6 million to $0.7 million, substantially all of which relate to severance costs​ Source text : (bit.ly/2fAlYbz) Further company coverage:

