BRIEF-Tiptree and RAIT Financial Trust enters into mutual confidentiality agreement‍​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - RAIT Financial Trust

* Tiptree Inc - On September 18, Tiptree and RAIT Financial Trust entered into mutual confidentiality agreement‍​ - SEC filing

* Tiptree Inc says confidentiality agreement has a termination date of March 18, 2019 unless terminated earlier upon mutual consent

* Tiptree - Under confidentiality agreement, companies agreed to customary mutual non-disclosure agreement governing exchange of confidential information