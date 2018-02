Feb 2 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO HORIZON LOAN AGREEMENT

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENTRY INTO AN AMENDMENT TO JULY 2017 LOAN AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TITAN TO PREPAY $3 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING $7 MILLION PRINCIPLE AMOUNT​