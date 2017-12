Dec 11 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc:

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. APPOINTS PAUL G. REITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND REAFFIRMS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC - PAUL G. REITZ, TITAN'S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WAS APPOINTED TO BOARD EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 5