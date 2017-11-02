FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* Titan International, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 net sales of $371.0 million, up 21 percent YOY with the third consecutive quarterly increase

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 sales $371 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 7 to 12 percent

* Titan International Inc - sees 2018 ‍capital spending in $35 million to $45 million range​

* Titan International Inc - ‍believe that gross profit improvement in 2018 will be between 25 percent and 40 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below