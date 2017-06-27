FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Titan Medical announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units
2017年6月27日 / 晚上9点09分 / 1 个月前

June 27 (Reuters) - Titan Medical Inc:

* Titan Medical Inc announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units

* Titan Medical Inc - filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of CDN$7 million and maximum proceeds of cdn$15 million

* Titan Medical Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system

* Titan Medical Inc - offering at a price of CDN$0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

