BRIEF-Titan Medical announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units

June 27 (Reuters) - Titan Medical Inc:

* Titan Medical Inc announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units

* Titan Medical Inc - filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of CDN$7 million and maximum proceeds of cdn$15 million

* Titan Medical Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system

* Titan Medical Inc - offering at a price of CDN$0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: