BRIEF-Titan Mining files preliminary prospectus for proposed initial public offering of common shares
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 上午10点48分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Titan Mining files preliminary prospectus for proposed initial public offering of common shares

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Titan Mining Corp IPO-TITN.TO

* Titan mining files preliminary prospectus for proposed initial public offering of common shares

* Says ‍offering price is currently anticipated to be between CDN$1.40 and C$1.50 per share​

* Says ‍number of common shares to be sold in proposed offering has not yet been determined​

* Titan Mining Corp - ‍offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters including Scotia Capital Inc, Canaccord Genuity Corp

* Titan Mining - ‍filed the prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec​ for proposed IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

