9 天前
BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 mln debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 晚上9点28分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 mln debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 million debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - loan agreement has a term of 46 months

* A first tranche of $7 million was funded upon execution of loan agreement

* A second tranche of $3 million will be available to Titan, at its option, through march 31, 2018

* Titan Pharma - expect existing cash on hand, with net proceeds from first tranche of loan, to be sufficient to fund planned operations into early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

