BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 mln debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance

* Titan Pharmaceuticals secures $10 million debt facility from Horizon Technology Finance

* Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc - loan agreement has a term of 46 months

* A first tranche of $7 million was funded upon execution of loan agreement

* A second tranche of $3 million will be available to Titan, at its option, through march 31, 2018

* Titan Pharma - expect existing cash on hand, with net proceeds from first tranche of loan, to be sufficient to fund planned operations into early 2019