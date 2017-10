Oct 2 (Reuters) - Titanium Transportation Group Inc

* Titanium Transportation Group announces the acquisition of xpress group

* Titanium Transportation - deal for cash consideration of about $3.1 million, 374,278 common shares valued at $420,000, assumption of about $5.2 million in debt​

* Titanium Transportation Group Inc - ‍titanium funded acquisition through its operating line​