FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tivity Health reports Q3 revenue $137.7 mln
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点43分 / 更新于 17 小时内

BRIEF-Tivity Health reports Q3 revenue $137.7 mln

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc

* Tivity Health reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $137.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tivity Health Inc - ‍raised its financial guidance for 2017​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 revenues in a range of $555 million to $557 million​

* Tivity Health Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 revenues in a range of $555 million to $557 million, compared with previous range of $550 million to $558 million​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.58 to $1.61​

* Tivity Health Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.58 to $1.61​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍ 2017 free cash flow of approximately $95 million​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $6 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $555.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below