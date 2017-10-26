BRIEF-Tivity Health reports Q3 revenue $137.7 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc

* Tivity Health reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $137.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tivity Health Inc - ‍raised its financial guidance for 2017​

* Tivity Health Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 revenues in a range of $555 million to $557 million, compared with previous range of $550 million to $558 million​

* Tivity Health Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.58 to $1.61​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍ 2017 free cash flow of approximately $95 million​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $6 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $555.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S