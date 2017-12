BRIEF-Tivity Health Says Amended Corporate And Subsidiary Capital Accumulation Plan, A Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* TIVITY HEALTH - AMENDED CORPORATE AND SUBSIDIARY CAPITAL ACCUMULATION PLAN, A NONQUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION PLAN

* TIVITY HEALTH - DETERMINED TO CEASE DEFERRALS & CERTAIN CONTRIBUTIONS UNDER THE PLAN & TO FREEZE ANY ADDITIONAL GROWTH ADDITIONS

* TIVITY HEALTH - UNDER AMENDMENT, TO FULLY VEST THE PARTICIPANTS IN THEIR ACCOUNT BALANCE(S) UNDER THE PLAN

* TIVITY HEALTH SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TERMINATE THE PLAN AND DISTRIBUTE TO PARTICIPANTS VESTED BENEFITS ACCRUED