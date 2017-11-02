FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TiVo Corp reports Q3 revenue $197.9 million
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点21分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-TiVo Corp reports Q3 revenue $197.9 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp

* TiVo Corp reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $197.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $810 million to $830 million

* TiVo Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.14​

* TiVo Corp sees ‍GAAP loss before taxes of $70 million to $60 million​ in fy2017

* TiVo Corp - sees ‍fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA expectations continue to be $276 million to $290 million​

* TiVo Corp - for fiscal 2017 co expects full year GAAP operating loss to be $8 million to $2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

