BRIEF-TiVo Corp reports Q3 revenue $197.9 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp
* TiVo Corp reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $197.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $810 million to $830 million
* TiVo Corp qtrly loss per share $0.14
* TiVo Corp sees GAAP loss before taxes of $70 million to $60 million in fy2017
* TiVo Corp - sees fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA expectations continue to be $276 million to $290 million
* TiVo Corp - for fiscal 2017 co expects full year GAAP operating loss to be $8 million to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: