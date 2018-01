BRIEF-TMAC Resources Provides Q4 Operations Update And 2018 Milestones

Jan 16 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc:

* TMAC RESOURCES PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 MILESTONES

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - ‍MINED 53,500 TONNES OF ORE AT A GRADE OF 9.4 GRAMS PER TONNE (“G/T”), CONTAINING 16,200 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q4 OF 2017​

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - IN Q4 2017, CO SOLD 17,350 OUNCES OF GOLD

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - DORIS OPERATIONS ORE PRODUCTION IN 2018 WILL MAINLY COME FROM FULLY DEVELOPED DORIS NORTH ZONE AND DEVELOPED STOPES IN DORIS BTD ZONE

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - ‍2018 OBJECTIVE FOR DORIS OPERATIONS TO MINE BETWEEN 420,000 AND 470,000 TONNES OF ORE AT BETWEEN 11 AND 14 G/T GOLD​

* TMAC RESOURCES INC - ‍COSTS IN Q1 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH COSTS INCURRED IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: