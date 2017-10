Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc

* TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update

* TMAC Resources Inc says ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​

* TMAC Resources - Q3 2017 gold sales of 13,760 ounces realizing $22.1 million (US$17.7 million) at an average realized gold price of US$1,288 per ounce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: