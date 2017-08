Aug 11 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc

* TMAC reports operating and financial results for second quarter of 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.01​

* Qtrly ‍metal sales $6.1 million ​

* Sees ‍50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​

* Sees ‍processing of 215,000 to 235,000 tonnes of ore for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: