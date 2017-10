BRIEF-TMAC Resources says concurrent private placement, overnight marketed equity offering for aggregate gross proceeds of C$50 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc:

* TMAC resources announces concurrent private placement and overnight marketed equity offering for aggregate gross proceeds of c$50 million

* TMAC Resources- ‍under public offering, co is expected to issue up to 2.9 million common shares at a price of c$7.00 per common share​

* TMAC Resources-to use proceeds of public offering, private placement for continued ramp up of processing plant, continued advancement of hope bay belt​