Oct 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd

* TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES SEPT VOLUME 10.44 BILLION VERSUS 9.25 BILLION IN AUGUST 2017​

* SEPT 2017 TRANSACTIONS ON ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES WAS 16.8 MILLION VERSUS 17.8 MILLION IN AUGUST 2017

* SEPT 2017 DAILY AVERAGES VOLUME ON ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES WAS 521.8 MILLION VERSUS 420.3 MILLION IN AUGUST 2017

* ‍TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES DAILY AVERAGES TRANSACTIONS OF 841,297 IN SEPT VERSUS 808,885 IN AUG​ Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: