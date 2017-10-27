FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TMX Group announces agreement with ICE to acquire Trayport, sell NGX
2017年10月27日 / 上午11点24分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-TMX Group announces agreement with ICE to acquire Trayport, sell NGX

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd

* TMX Group announces agreement with Intercontinental Exchange to acquire Trayport and sell NGX

* TMX Group Ltd - ‍agreement to acquire London-based Trayport Holdings Limited, and its U.S.-based affiliate, Trayport Inc​

* TMX Group - deal is expected to have a positive impact on TMX Group’s adjusted earnings per share, being immediately accretive in 2018, before any synergies​

* TMX Group Ltd - deal for £550 million / C$931 million in total consideration, including £350 million / C$592 million in cash​

* TMX - regarding proposed buy of Trayport, co to sell natural gas exchange,Shorcan Energy Brokers to ICE, valued at combined £200 million / C$339 million​

* TMX group-deal expected to be funded via combination of about C$200 million cash, about C$175 million of commercial paper, balance via credit of C$650 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

