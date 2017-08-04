FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 晚上7点18分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* Tmx group equity financing statistics - july 2017

* Tmx group ltd - ‍toronto stock exchange welcomed nine new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍tsx venture exchange welcomed seven new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍total number of financings in july 2017 was 47, compared with 60 previous month and 66 in july 2016 for toronto stock exchange​

* Tmx group ltd - tsx venture exchange total financings raised in july 2017 decreased 24% compared to previous month, were up 45% compared to july 2016

* There were 141 financings in july 2017 for tsx venture exchange compared with 138 in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below