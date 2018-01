BRIEF-TMX Group Issues Consolidated Trading Statistics For Dec

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd:

* SAYS ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACE ‍VOLUME 13.13 BILLION IN DEC VERSUS 14.50 BILLION IN NOV

* SAYS ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES DAILY AVERAGE VOLUME FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 691.0 MILLION VERSUS 659.2 MILLION IN NOVEMBER 2017

* SAYS ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES DAILY AVERAGE TRANSACTIONS FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 966,258 VERSUS 941,393 IN NOVEMBER 2017

* SAYS ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACE ‍TRANSACTIONS WERE 18.4 MILLION IN DEC VERSUS 20.7 MILLION IN NOV