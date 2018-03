March 6 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd:

* TMX GROUP LTD - ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES VOLUME WAS 12.6 BILLION FOR FEB 2018 VERSUS 13.47 BILLION IN FEB 2017

* TMX GROUP LTD - ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES TRANSACTIONS WAS 24.1 MILLION FOR FEB 2018 VERSUS 20.1 MILLION IN FEB 2017

* TMX GROUP LTD - ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES DAILY AVERAGE VOLUME WAS 663.0 MILLION FOR FEB 2018 VERSUS 709.0 MILLION IN FEB 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: