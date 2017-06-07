FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TMX Group reports equity financing statistics for May 2017
2017年6月7日

BRIEF-TMX Group reports equity financing statistics for May 2017

路透新闻部

June 7 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - May 2017

* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange

* Toronto Stock Exchange had 15 new issuers in May 2017, compared with 18 in previous month and six in May 2016​

* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in May 2017 was 47, unchanged from previous month and 73 in May 2016

* TSX Venture Exchange had six new issuers in May 2017, compared with three in April 2017 and four in May 2016

* ‍TSX Venture Exchange had 131 financings in May 2017, compared with 146 in previous month and 175 in May 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

